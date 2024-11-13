AEW's Jeff Jarrett Immediately Knew This WWE Star Was In A League Of His Own

AEW star Jeff Jarrett has been in the business for almost his entire life, and because of that, he has been able to see some of the greatest wrestlers of all time do what they do best. However, on "My World," Jarrett revealed that one man was so good that when he first saw him wrestle, he knew that he was in a league of his own. That man, was current WWE star "The Phenomenal" AJ Styles.

"The summer of no worries, the scouting of talent is really my first AJ [Styles] kind of introduction," Jarrett said. "His moniker 'phenomenal,' just the spring in his step, his athletic ability from the very first day I met him and watched him, I know this guy's in a league of his own." Jarrett also noted that he originally met Styles during the dying days of WCW when Styles was working as an enhancement talent, but didn't properly talk to him until after WCW closed.

Styles' talent was so captivating that Jarrett made him the first true ace of TNA when that company formed in 2002. He was the first-ever six-time X-Division Champion, the first-ever Grand Slam Champion, and he even dethroned Jarrett to become the NWA World Champion on three separate occasions between 2003 and 2005. All of these accomplishments led many people to believe that Styles would take his rightful place in the TNA Hall of Fame over Bound for Glory weekend in October 2024, but Styles himself turned down the offer, as he doesn't want to be inducted into any Hall of Fame while he is still an active wrestler.

