Booker T Thinks This Former Star Will Be Missed More Than Others After WWE Release

WWE recently released three surprising names in a move that's a far cry from their infamous 2020 mass releases, but still resulted in many fans being upset about the decision. Unfortunately, Baron Corbin, Tegan Nox, and Indi Hartwell are no longer signed to the promotion, but according to Booker T, one of the three in particular will be most missed by fans.

Advertisement

"I think most of the people are gonna be sad, mostly, about Indi Hartwell," the veteran asserted on "The Hall of Fame." "I don't know if it's the smile, that — you know — that Australian thing? (...) I think Indi is gonna be missed more than all of them." Despite this, Booker noted that it isn't the end of the world, and pointed out that many of the talent who are released forget that there are other opportunities in the industry besides WWE. "There are so many places to go and work right now and make a living, especially when you got a resume like a Indi Hartwell, like a Baron Corbin," he added.

Hartwell has since broken her silence about her release in a nine-minute long video, where she opened up about receiving her WWE release. According to her, the move came as a shock because of her recent angle with Candice LeRae, but Hartwell thanked WWE for her time there. At the end, she noted that she's not done with wrestling, so fans will likely get to see her next move as soon as her non-compete clause expires.

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Hall of Fame," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.