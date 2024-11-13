Booker T Addresses Idea Of A Secondary Women's Title In WWE

This past Friday, "WWE SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis revealed the newest title on the blue brand, introducing the Women's United States Championship. A mid-card women's title has been an idea that fans have wanted to see come to fruition for years, especially after the women's revolution began in 2015. Many WWE wrestlers and personalities within the company have shown their excitement surrounding Aldis' announcement, including "WWE NXT" commentator Booker T, who said on "The Hall Of Fame" that the Women's United States Championship was definitely necessary.

"It's needed just because it gives the show just that extra layer and the thing is, it gives the women something to actually compete for. It shows how you can move up the ladder, as opposed to you got two tiers and that's it. I just think opening that up a little bit more, I just think it makes a whole lot more sense for the business more than anything ... You're always fighting for what? Championships. That's the thing, you want to win a championship, and the thing is it doesn't necessarily have to be the world title when you first win a championship, you're just happy when you win that first one."

Booker continued by reminiscing over his first singles title win, when he captured the WCW World Television Championship, and explained that it made him feel like he was doing something right, even though it was the title at the bottom of the food chain. Booker believes that the new Women's U.S Championship could be an efficient way to reward women on the roster who are progressing well.

