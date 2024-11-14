Backstage Updates On Injury Status Of Willow Nightingale & Other AEW Stars

There have been a number of AEW talents sidelined with injuries in recent months, causing booking plans to be altered, delayed, or outright scuttled. Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and former AEW TBS Champion Julia Hart both appear to be on the road to returning, but a new report provides some updates on other injured members of the AEW roster.

Advertisement

According to Fightful Select, Cole Karter (formerly known as Troy "Two Dimes" Donovan in "WWE NXT") is also set to make his return soon after being out of action since June with a broken arm. It's not clear whether he's already cleared or close to being cleared, but the report is optimistic about his post-surgery recovery. It's less optimistic about Skye Blue, who is still recovering from her ankle injury; the timetable for her return still seems lengthy. Also out of action is former TBS Champion Willow Nightingale, who suffered a concussion during her time in CMLL last October. It's not currently clear when she will return. Fightful claims that "tentative creative plans" had been in place for Nightingale, but have since been delayed to accommodate her recovery.

Advertisement

AEW programming recently received a boon from the return of Adam Cole, whose return from a lengthy injury has been a focal point of "Dynamite" recently, as well as the return of his former friend-turned-rival MJF. Meanwhile, Omega's appearances in NJPW make it clear he's on the road to a return, while new vignettes recently aired for Hart on AEW programming.