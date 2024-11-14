Grayson Waller Calls This WWE Hall Of Famer A 'Dream Guest' For Grayson Waller Effect

Former WWE tag team champion Grayson Waller has been hosting his in-ring talk show "The Grayson Waller Effect," since the summer of 2022, starting in "WWE NXT" with guest Apollo Crews. The Australian star has "interviewed" various guests on the show since its inception, including Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, former United States Champion Logan Paul, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, and former WWE Champion AJ Styles, to name a few.

Chris Van Vliet recently asked Waller who his dream guest for his talk show was on an episode of "Insight," and Waller dipped in to the WWE Hall of Fame.

"I've always said the dream guest is Trish Stratus, and I've been saying it multiple times, and unfortunately hasn't happened yet," Waller said. "I'm going to keep saying it. Trish, come on, please be on my show. Let me give you the Grayson Waller rub. I just really respect her as a performer, and I've always liked her for so long. So that's always my answer, and until it happens, I can't really give another answer."

Waller feels more legends are visiting WWE but mentioned he wasn't sure if it was different in the past. On the November 8 edition of "WWE SmackDown," the blue brand's General Manager Nick Aldis canceled the "Grayson Waller Effect," where the new WWE Tag Team Champions Motor City Machine Guns were set to appear. Instead, the two teams had a non-title match, where Motor City Machine Guns got the win over A-Town Down Under.

