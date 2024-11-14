Bully Ray Ponders Top Guys As Fifth Members Of WWE Survivor Series WarGames Teams

WarGames season is upon us in WWE and each team has four of their five members selected as The Bloodline prepares to battle the exiled Samoans in Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn.

With speculation running rampant as to who might be the fifth man on either team, "Busted Open Radio" host Bully Ray thinks that WWE needs to remember the seeds planted during WrestleMania and Bad Blood.

"For me, if you have to have fifth members, imagine the fifth member was Cody, and Cody and Roman had to be on the same side again, and then you didn't know who was the fifth member on Bloodline 2.0's side and it's The Rock," Bully posited.

He considers top "WWE Raw" stars like Seth Rollins and CM Punk as possible choices but doesn't feel their connection to the war between The Bloodline and Reigns and The Usos is tenuous at best.

"Face value, the most easy-to-understand, palatable, digestible [plan] to me is Cody and The Rock," the ECW legend said.

Ray pointed out that The Rock showed up at last month's Bad Blood event, with nothing more to do but stand on the entrance ramp and gesture at Reigns and Rhodes. Ray feels the shock of The Rock showing up in Vancouver would be electric, especially if it meant "The People's Champ" standing over a defeated Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. The WWE Hall of Famer even suggests taking it one step further and having Rock crown the new "Tribal Chief" of WWE.

"You want to give Solo [Sikoa] a massive rub? How's this — Rock standing over Cody and Roman as he's putting the Ulafala around Solo's neck," Bully suggested.