WWE's Liv Morgan Explains Why Raquel Rodriguez Is The Best Tag Partner 'Of All-Time'

Throughout her WWE career, Liv Morgan has been a part of several tag teams and factions, most notably being involved with the Riott Squad, teaming with Rhea Ripley, and recently joining The Judgment Day. Unfortunately for Morgan, she has often been betrayed by her teammates as both Ripley and Ruby Riott double-crossed her. However, one of Morgan's teammates with whom she has had the most success and never betrayed her was Raquel Rodriguez, who recently reunited with Morgan at Bad Blood last month.

In a recent interview with "Billboard," Morgan expressed her appreciation for Rodriguez, stating that she could be the best tag partner she's ever had.

"Raquel is the most trustworthy. Raquel has never stabbed me in the back. Raquel is stronger than me, Raquel is bigger than me, Raquel is more powerful than me, Raquel can offer things that I cannot, and vice versa. I think she's my greatest tag-team partner of all time. We've had the most success as tag-team partners. We are two-time women's tag-team champions. We're gonna soon be the third and she's such a star. I'm so happy that she has my back."

Last year, Morgan said that she'd be open to wrestling multi-time Grammy award winners Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion alongside Rodriguez. SummerSlam will take place in Morgan's hometown of New Jersey next year, and with Cardi B rumored to appear at the event, Morgan has kept the offer on the table, stating that she'd love to defeat them on her home turf.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Billboard" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.