Liv Morgan Says All Wrestlers Should Aspire To Have A Career Like This Fellow WWE Star

Liv Morgan might be on top of the world as the current WWE Women's World Champion, but even she knows that the women who paved the way for her to become a WWE Superstar need to be honored and respected.

During a recent interview with "Billboard," Morgan was asked who her Mount Rushmore of WWE women would be. She named herself, Trish Stratus, Chyna, and Natalya as her choice and had special praise for Natalya.

"She's [Natalya] the past, the present and the future. She's been with WWE for almost 18 years. Do you know how incredible that is and what an incredible career that is? I think she's the most decorated woman in WWE history. I think she has the most wins, the most matches for any woman in WWE and she gets better as she goes along," said Morgan.

Natalya looks set to continue making history in WWE as she put pen to paper on a new deal with the company earlier this year. Morgan has shared the ring with Natalya on multiple occasions throughout her WWE career, including the kick-off portion of WrestleMania 36 in 2020. Despite their many battles over the years, Morgan believes that Natalya is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

"She trains at The Dungeon with TJ [Wilson] weekly, curating and securing the next generation of superstars. She's been a part of so many firsts and so many historic moments. Like I said, she gets better over time and I think there's something to say for that. We all should aspire to have a career like Natalya. She's the best in the locker room and I just love her. I'm grateful for her. She's the GOAT," said the Women's World Champion.