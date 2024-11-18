WWE Star Bronson Reed Names Big Man Wrestlers He Tries To Emulate

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed has recently opened up about the men who have influenced his unique style of being an extremely strong man who isn't afraid to fly off the top rope from time to time.

During a recent interview with "Z93," Reed revealed that WWE Hall of Famer Vader, and Bam Bam Bigelow are the men who inspired him the most.

"Someone that I liken my style to is Big Van Vader," Reed said. "I'm a huge fan of Vader and Bam Bam Bigelow as well."

Reed explained that both Vader and Bigelow were two of WWE's top stars at one point in time, but they never got to be WWE Champion, which he wants to achieve at some point down the line. Both of Reed's inspirations were famous for being able to perform high-risk moves when needed. Reed revealed that when he started becoming a much larger performer, he saw himself as a wrestler who could fly to stand out from the crowd.

"When I first started I was actually a lot smaller. I was about 270 pounds, so I didn't see myself as that attraction," revealed Reed. "But as I started, I got into powerlifting at the same time as wrestling, and as I got bigger and bigger, obviously being over 300 pounds, you do become that attraction but you still have to do something to make you special. There's a lot of guys over 300 pounds, but getting to see me sort of fly through the air is what makes me the attraction, and of course, all the chaos I bring going through tables and walls and all that stuff."

