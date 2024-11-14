Grayson Waller Wants To Work With This 'Untouchable' WWE Star

Grayson Waller has had the chance to work with some of the biggest names in WWE since signing with the company in 2021, but there is one man who is at the top of his list when it comes to dream opponents. Appearing on Chris Van Vliet's "Insight" podcast, Waller revealed that he would love to make magic and have a lot of fun with one of the biggest stars in wrestling today.

"There's one guy that like, I feel like I could make magic with and that's CM Punk," Waller said. "I think the way CM Punk does his business, the way he talks, like I could have so much fun with that and I can just feel it. Like even the small interactions that we've had you know? I threw a bit of trash talk at him because he even got here just in case he ever did, and now that he's here, like I feel me and Punk would have a lot of fun."

Van Vliet stated that there are a lot of commonalities in how both Waller and Punk conduct themselves and how they approach things, to which Waller noted that sometimes in wrestling, the biggest heat lies when two people are almost too similar. "I think me and Punk definitely have our similarities, but he's a guy I'd definitely like to stand across from properly, especially on the mic, like he's almost untouchable." Waller rounded off by saying that if he ever did get the chance to work with Punk, he would want to use those similarities against the former WWE Champion by trying to channel the Punk from 15 years ago and firing that attitude back at him.

