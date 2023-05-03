Grayson Waller Teases Rematch Against AJ Styles Following WWE Draft

Now that Grayson Waller has been drafted to "WWE Smackdown," the up-and-coming superstar could potentially rekindle a phenomenal rivalry from his NXT days.

Since his fate has been determined by the 2023 WWE Draft, the host of "The Grayson Waller Effect" has been very vocal about how bright his future looks on the blue brand. But in a Twitter post, he uncharacteristically let a picture of himself and AJ Styles do the talking.

Waller and Styles faced off on "NXT" in January 2022. Though the veteran got the victory, based on this new post, the brash, young Aussie seems to be ready to run it back sooner rather than later.