Johnny Gargano Expects These Former WWE Stars To 'Tear It Up'

Earlier this month, Baron Corbin, Indi Hartwell, and Tegan Nox were released from WWE. All three former stars had over five years of experience with the company, with Corbin being at the top of that list, wrestling in WWE for nearly 12 years. One of Hartwell's former "The Way" stablemates, Johnny Gargano, has provided his thoughts on WWE's recent set of releases, telling "Gorilla Position" that he's excited to see the success Corbin, Hartwell, and Nox could have on the indie scene.

"Obviously I have such a great relationship with Indi, that's very well known. We love her; she's like a daughter to us. For those three, I think they're incredibly talented. Personally, like we talked about the indie scene, I cannot wait to see what those three do. I think they're absolutely gonna tear it up because they are incredibly talented, have so much to offer, and I'm very excited to see what they do next."

While Corbin was notified that his contract would not be renewed, both Hartwell and Nox are currently under a 90-day non-compete clause, and will have to wait before stepping back inside the ropes. Corbin, Hartwell, and Nox have become three more names added to the long list of WWE exits in 2024, with Bobby Lashley, MVP, and Sammantha Irvin recently leaving the company as well.

