Stars Who Have Left WWE In 2024

The first person to leave WWE this year was former commentator Kevin Patrick. Patrick, who had been "SmackDown's" lead announcer, was released in January after nearly three years with WWE; multiple sources said "it just wasn't working out." Patrick says he holds no ill will toward the company and now hosts "MLS 360" on Apple TV.

Another early release in 2024 was Jerry "The King" Lawler. Lawler's broadcast contract expired this year, ending his 31-year relationship with the company. The WWE Hall of Famer remains under a Legends deal, however, and hadn't been full-time behind the commentary desk since 2020 due to multiple health issues.

The biggest departure from WWE in 2024, however, was former chairman and company executive Vince McMahon himself. After initially stepping down as CEO in June 2022, then returning to WWE's board in January 2023, all while still holding a degree of creative control, McMahon officially resigned from WWE, as well as TKO, on January 26. The news came just one day after Janel Grant, a former WWE employee, filed a civil lawsuit against McMahon, former head of talent relations John Laurinitis, and WWE, accusing McMahon of sex trafficking and abuse. The legal issues have been ongoing for McMahon throughout the year, with a federal non-public investigation being launched into him as well. Most recently, McMahon, his wife Linda, WWE, and TKO were named in another sexual assault lawsuit filed by five former ring boys. The alleged victims are accusing former WWE ring announcer Mel Phillips of sexual abuse against minors, and alleging the McMahons were aware of the abuse and let it continue in their company.

With the amount of legal issues ramping up for McMahon, his return to WWE once again seems unlikely, but he's reportedly set to launch a new entertainment company.