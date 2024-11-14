Baron Corbin Reflects On WWE Legacy

Earlier this month, Baron Corbin's WWE contract came to an end after more than a decade with the company. In that time, Corbin accomplished a lot, and sitting down with Sports Illustrated's "The Takedown" prior to his contract expiring, the wrestler shared his thoughts on what he believes his lasting impact might be in WWE.

"I think my legacy will be a guy who can be put in any situation and make it work," Corbin said. "What I want it to be and what it will be may be different. I would love to be a guy who gets invited to the Hall of Fame 10 years from now."

Corbin named WWE Hall of Famer Kane as one performer that he hoped to model his career on, stating that Kane was able to stand out without many world title reigns. Additionally, Kane had an ability to stay true to his character through various incarnations, from the Brothers of Destruction to Corporate Kane to his partnership with Daniel Bryan.

The interview also featured Corbin looking back on some of his career highlights, which included his WWE United States Championship victory in 2017. That year, at WWE Hell in a Cell, Corbin defeated champion AJ Styles and Tye Dillinger (AKA Shawn Spears) in a Triple Threat match to win the title. The wrestler referred to the match as one of his all-time favorites, with Corbin explaining how the three involved performers had to convince Vince McMahon that Dillinger had a place in the match.

