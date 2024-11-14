AEW Announces Intriguing Replacement For Canceled Columbus Collision Taping

Earlier today, news broke that AEW's planned taping for "Collision" in Columbus, Ohio's Nationwide Arena on December 7 was suddenly off the schedule, with the arena announcing that the show had been canceled. As it turns out, the show itself hadn't so much been canceled as AEW had decided to move to a smaller, potentially more intriguing venue.

In a press release revealed shortly after Nationwide Arena's announcement, AEW revealed that their "Collision" taping on December 7 is still on and will still take place in Columbus. The show will now emulate out of the Great Columbus Convention Center, as part of the GalaxyCon Columbus convention taking place that weekend. Those who purchased tickets for "Collision" in Nationwide Arena will have their money refunded, while tickets for the new venue will go onsale Saturday via both AEW and GalaxyCon.

GalaxyCon Columbus was already set to have a bit of a wrestling presence before reaching this agreement with AEW. Among the wrestling legends scheduled to appear at the convention that weekend were WWE Hall of Famer's Mick Foley, Arn Anderson, Trish Stratus, and Lita, as well as wrestling legends Lex Luger and the Steiners. Two notable AEW names were also set for the convention, including LFI manager Jake Roberts and Sting, who remains associated with the promotion even following his retirement this past March.

"AEW Collision" at GalaxyCon Columbus marks the second unique location AEW has had for their Saturday show this year, following their residency in Arlington, Texas' eSports Arena in July and August. It may also be the first of two smaller venues the promotion runs in December, as reports suggest "Collision" will be held in the Hammerstein Ballroom later that month, a day after ROH Final Battle is expected to take place in said venue.