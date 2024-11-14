Grayson Waller Says This WWE Star Is More Like John Cena Than He Wants To Admit

Grayson Waller has been fighting alongside Austin Theory for the better part of his tenure on WWE's main roster. The twosome have been a thorn in the side of WWE fans, often villainous foils to the babyfaces of the company, but according to Waller, Theory isn't as mean as his tv persona would have you believe. "This is the thing ... [John] Cena is 100% right about Austin Theory. Austin Theory's a good guy," Waller explained on "Insight" recently. "He's super humble, super respectful, makes me sick sometimes ... We need to lock in. We gotta do whatever it takes to be the best here."

The topic came up because interviewer Chris Van Vliet believes that Theory wouldn't be the one to sever the partnership between him and Waller, as Waller is the more devious of the two, which Waller agreed with. "He wants to do things the right way. He wants to be that company guy," Waller said. "I think he's more like John Cena than he'd like to admit." According to the former WWE Tag Team Champion, Theory is currently included in Waller's singular focus for dominance, as the two's interests are currently aligned. "I'm just here for me," Waller said.

Theory and Cena feuded in 2023, leading to Theory picking up a shocking win over the WWE legend at WrestleMania 39. WWE will be in need of a new Cena, as Cena is currently set to begin his retirement tour, ultimately culminating at the end of 2025 after 23 years in the company.

