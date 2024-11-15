Nic Nemeth Calls This AEW Figure The 'Unsung MVP' Of The Promotion

Former WWE star Nic Nemeth commended AEW's Renee Paquette's ability to showcase distinct sides to her on-screen personality, calling her an unsung hero in AEW.

Having both had time that overlapped with each other in WWE, it comes as no surprise that Nemeth — formerly Dolph Ziggler — and Paquette share a friendship. Nemeth, while appearing on "Busted Open Radio," praised her for being able to show herself having fun with talent, and taunted by stables like The Learning Tree.

"Seriously, that is an unsung hero, MVP of AEW because she's in five, six, seven backstages every night," Nemeth said. "Every single step of the way, Renee reacts to it appropriately or embraces whatever the mood is, and even last night [on 'Dynamite'] just in between a very serious promo, she was just throwing the mic and moving it back and forth, knowing the stage direction of what this group was going to do. I said, 'Dammit, she's so good at her job.'"

He added that there was a sense of familiarity that fans could relate to with her and hoped to see her more prominently featured in a storyline down the line.

"She's taking our place of being backstage and I think she does such a great job. Being good at this is great. She has annoyingly been really good at this for 15 years," declared Nemeth.

Paquette served as an interviewer and commentator in WWE between 2012 and 2020, while Nemeth was signed with the company between 2004 and 2023. While Paquette has been signed with AEW since October 2022, Nemeth is signed with TNA Wrestling and currently holds the TNA World Championship.

