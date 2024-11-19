Big Bill Discusses AEW World Tag Team Title Run With Ricky Starks

For a brief time, Big Bill and Ricky Starks joined forces and became a tag team that dethroned FTR and had a brief run as the AEW World Tag Team Champions before losing the titles to Sting and Darby Allin.

Bill recently sat down with Chris Jericho on his "Talk Is Jericho" podcast, where he recalled his pairing with Starks.

"[CM] Punk pulled me aside and said, 'Well, I have this idea for you and Ricky,'" Bill claimed. "I've always liked Ricky, me and him trained with The Undertaker to get him ready for WrestleMania [in] New Orleans, so I've always known Ricky."

Bill noted that despite this, he still wasn't sure if they would be teamed together, but they were paired after all. Looking back at their clash with FTR, Bill noted that he was excited for the match, but recalled being shocked when they were told they would beat them in 3 minutes.

"I was like 'What the f**k, dude?'" revealed the AEW star's reaction.

Bill then noted how his AEW World Tag Team Championship reign alongside Starks was his first title reign ever, and pointed out how he never won gold in his run with WWE. Bill also noted how funny and charismatic his former tag team partner is, and recalled doing a lot of funny promos together.

"I wish it could've gone longer, you know but, we lost the titles and you know, Tony has his vision and we go along with it," he pointed out.

