WWE's Bronson Reed Details His Dream WrestleMania Moment

WWE star Bronson Reed was left off the WrestleMania 40 card earlier this year, but there's no doubt he will find himself in a prominent spot when WWE heads to Las Vegas next year for WrestleMania 41. The former NXT North American Champion has been impressive on "WWE Raw," especially over the last six months, and has started to become more popular with the WWE Universe due to his brute strength and thrilling Tsunami finishing move.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with "Z93," Reed was asked what his dream WrestleMania moment would look like. He alluded to WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels' win over Bret Hart for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 12 as an example of what he's looking to achieve.

"I guess my dream WrestleMania moment would be something like the boyhood dream of Shawn Michaels capturing that championship at WrestleMania. I remember watching that as a kid myself and seeing him hold the title and get down onto his knees. That's what everyone sort of dreams of but maybe I'd do it a little bit different, where I'm a little bit more dominant and maybe I swing that title around my head," revealed Reed.

Despite not being featured on "The Grandest Stage Of Them All" earlier this year, Reed still found success over WrestleMania weekend when he was able to win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the final "WWE SmackDown" before the event.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Z93" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.