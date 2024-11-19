Former WWE Star Baron Corbin Explains What He Learned From 'Special Enigma' John Cena

Baron Corbin, who was recently let go by WWE, experimented with several gimmicks throughout his time on the main roster, be it Constable Corbin, King Corbin, or Sad Corbin. The former WWE United States Champion seemed to be focused on trying to be one of the most entertaining or comical characters in the company.

Advertisement

Speaking with "The Takedown on SI," Corbin went into detail about the importance of demonstrating depth in a wrestler's character, while also sharing some of the best advice he got from John Cena towards elevating his on-screen persona.

"Sad Corbin, you know, it was just supposed to be like a two-week thing. I think that was originally the plan, like, let's get you upset and then get you back and then I grabbed on to it and I was like, 'This is so different, this is so fun and I can show my range ... let's turn it up to 12,'" said Corbin. "That's something I've always learned from Cena. How do you take what they give you and turn it into gold? Happy Corbin was the one that I really had to go, 'Okay, this is not my favorite, how do I make this awesome?'"

Advertisement

Corbin also explained that he didn't allow his ego to interfere with what WWE asked of him, explaining that some stars within the company would've refused characters such as Sad Corbin.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Takedown on SI" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.