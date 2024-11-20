WWE's Austin Theory Explains His Wrestling Origin Story

WWE star Austin Theory has discussed where his love for pro wrestling began and revealed when he knew he wanted to be a wrestler.

Theory has achieved quite a lot in his time in pro wrestling and the 27-year-old explained about his journey on "Insight."

Advertisement

"I have such an interesting story. From the beginning — because like eight years old, I saw Deep South Wrestling, which was the developmental territory for WWE at the time. It was in McDonough, Georgia, where I grew up and just seeing that, I was just so captivated by wrestling," said Theory.

When he watched wrestling, he felt that it was like a Marvel movie come alive. He narrated how he informed his mother that he wanted to be a wrestler when he was around 12, asking her to take him along to the gym.

The WWE star revealed that he was ridiculed by his schoolmates when he shared his dream of becoming a wrestler. However, Theory remained determined and would watch other wrestlers train at the gym, where former WWE trainer Bill DeMott trained budding wrestlers.

Advertisement

"I would show up to this MMA gym that was no longer existent, but there was one wrestling ring in there. It was Bill DeMott, he was training two guys and I'd show up and just watch and I just felt like I told my mom, I'd be like, 'Hey, Bill's training today I got to go,' and she's like, 'You're not even doing anything.' And I'm like, 'You don't understand. This is the ticket. Like, I just got to watch this and learn this.' And as the years went on, you know, he had to go do his thing and I got older but I would always tell him every time he came back to the gym, I'd be like, 'Hey, I'm almost 18.'"

Theory expressed how he knew for certain that he was destined to be a pro wrestler and that it was the only thing he ever dreamed of doing.