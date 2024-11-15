Latest WWE ID Prospects Revealed During Beyond, Fire Star Pro Independent Shows

Over the last week, WWE has begun rapidly expanding its Independent Development ("WWE ID" for short) program with recruits from all across the independent wrestling scene. Last night, three new names were added to that pool, with announcements being made at Beyond's latest Wrestling Open event and Fire Star Pro Wrestling's Afterburn.

Over in Worcester, Massachusetts, Aaron Rourke emerged as the first of two WWE ID prospects at Wrestling Open. Rourke, backed by six years of pro experience, is a regular fixture for Beyond Wrestling. Outside of Beyond, Rourke has competed for Limitless Wrestling, Chaotic Wrestling, and Create-A-Pro Wrestling, where he underwent his in-ring training. Rourke's WWE ID signing came after he defeated Rex Lawless.

Elsewhere at Wrestling Open, Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes beat The Church Of Greatness (Ichiban & Tyree Taylor) to claim the Wrestling Open Tag Team Championships. Afterward, Baylor too received a WWE ID contract. He brings forth two years of pro wrestling experience, with notable appearances at Pennsylvania Premiere Wrestling and Northeast Wrestling.

Lastly, out in Greensboro, North Carolina, Fire Star revealed FSW Champion Jackson Drake as another WWE ID prospect. Outside of Fire Star, Drake has wrestled for the likes of the National Wrestling Alliance, Deadlock Pro, and AML. Drake also recently appeared on "AEW Rampage" for a match against The Learning Tree's Bryan Keith.

Following these Thursday night additions, Chaotic Wrestling will unveil another WWE ID recruit at their 2024 Breaking Point event, which takes place later tonight. Even more WWE ID announcements are expected to be made through the upcoming weeks.