Francine Explains Why WWE NXT Show At 2300 Arena Was Different From Past ECW Tributes

Last week, "WWE NXT" hosted a special broadcast laced with several wrestling legends, specifically from the original ECW. One of the names in attendance was "The Queen of Extreme" herself, Francine. During a recent episode of "Eyes Up Here," Francine opened about her experience at the show, which emanated from the old ECW Arena in Philadelphia. In doing so, Francine also noted a key difference between this ECW tribute show and past ones.

"I want to thank WWE NXT, Shawn Michaels, everybody that was involved, John Cone, Johnny Russo, for including me. I've said it before, a lot of these WWE-ECW throwbacks, I'm not a part of. This time, being called, I was just like 'Wow.' I was literally surprised I got a phone call because I'm never really included in their vision of ECW," Francine said.

"If you look back to everything that they've done, they tend to use the same people over and over again," she continued. "I think this time was a little spritz of maybe a couple people that you would say 'Hey!' Everybody in the comments is like 'Oh my gosh, we haven't seen her in forever.' Well, I'm kind of still around, but I haven't been on TV in years. So to pop up, it was nice. It was nice to be included is what I'm trying to say."

In addition to Francine, the November 6 episode of "NXT" featured appearances from former manager Dawn Marie, former ECW Tag Team Champions Nunzio and Tony Mamaluke, former ECW Television Champions Rob Van Dam and Rhyno, and eight-time ECW Tag Team Champions The Dudley Boyz.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Eyes Up Here" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription