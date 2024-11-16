Nia Jax Beats Naomi, Notches Third WWE Women's Title Defense In SmackDown Main Event

WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax retained her championship on "WWE SmackDown", in part, thanks to interference on her behalf, over Naomi. Naomi pinned Jax last month, after interference from Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez before Crown Jewel. Jax started off the match hot, immediately getting her opponent in the corner and overpowering her.

Naomi hit a Rear View for a near fall on Jax, but the champion followed it up with a pop-up Samoan Drop and set Naomi up for the Annihilator, but Naomi knocked her off to the outside, then took her out from the top rope. The broadcast cut to the back, and Morgan and Rodriguez were seen taking out WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair.

Naomi got Jax back in the ring, but Miss Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton attacked Naomi from behind. Naomi was able to counter a body slam from Jax, but the champion kicked out. Stratton tried to interfere again, but Bayley took her out. Naomi hit a split-legged moonsault, and Jax barely kicked out. Candice LaRae appeared to take out Bayley. Jax hit a Samoan Drop from the second rope, dragged Naomi to the corner, and finally hit the Annihilator to retain.

