WWE Legend Dave Bautista Sports Long Hair In 'The Last Showgirl' Movie Trailer

Former WWE Champion Dave Bautista's next feature film has got itself its first trailer, as the first look at "The Last Showgirl" has been released, in which Bautista can be seen sporting something he never had during his wrestling career; long hair.

The film sees Bautista play a producer named Eddie, with the starring role of a showgirl named Shelley being portrayed by iconic "Baywatch" actress Pamela Anderson. The movie will also see the likes of Jamie Lee Curtis, Jason Schwartzman, and Brenda Song play key roles, and Gia Coppola is in the director's chair. Coppola is known for directing 2013's "Palo Alto," and 2020's "Mainstream," and for being the granddaughter of legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, who directed "Apocalypse Now," "Megalopolis," and "The Godfather" trilogy. "The Last Showgirl" had its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in September, and has since won a number of accolades at various film festivals worldwide. The film will be released in theaters in the United States on December 13, with distribution internationally coming in 2025.

Bautista has had a busy 2024 when it comes to his acting career, appearing in lead roles in movies like "My Spy: The Eternal City," "The Killer's Game," and "Dune: Part Two," the latter of which has often been regarded as one of the best movies of the year so far. The former WWE star already has a number of big projects on the horizon, such as Paul W.S. Anderson's "In The Lost Lands," which is set to be released in 2025, and the latest adaptation of the "Avatar: The Last Airbender" TV Show, titled "Aang: The Last Airbender," which is set to be released in 2026.