Dave Bautista Opens Up About Bringing WWE Star Drew McIntyre Into The Killer's Game

Former WWE star Dave Bautista has revealed how he helped Drew McIntyre get hired for his debut movie role.

Bautista, who has crafted a successful career in Hollywood, roped in McIntyre for his latest movie, "The Killer's Game," directed by JJ Perry. In his recent appearance on "Insight," the former world champion explained his role in bringing the Scotsman into the movie.

"Really just pointing everybody towards Drew," said Bautista when asked what role he played in McIntyre getting hired for the film. "I was having a conversation with JJ [Perry] and he said, 'I need a great big guy, a big guy who's like almost intimidating to you, a guy who would kind of dwarf you, would be bigger than you,' he said. 'And I also need him to be able to pull off a Scottish accent. Do you know anybody?' I was like, 'Man, I got the perfect guy.' I immediately thought of Drew."

The Hollywood star also recounted how he had known McIntyre since he was a teenager and that he has a great relationship with the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion. "I love Drew. I've always gotten along with Drew, and I've known Drew probably since he was a teenager. I think he was 19 when I met him."

After speaking with Perry, Bautista approached McIntyre to gauge his interest in the project. The WWE star expressed enthusiasm, and Bautista then suggested he speak to Paul "Triple H" Levesque, who also gave the project his seal of approval.

"The Animal" praised Levesque for transforming WWE since taking charge, noting that the Hall of Famer is now open to allowing WWE stars to pursue outside projects. He added that WWE was more insular during his time with the promotion, which he attributed to his departure over a decade ago.

