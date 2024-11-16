Cousin Of Roman Reigns, The Usos & Solo Sikoa Appears In Photo Of New WWE NXT Signees

The Anoa'i family tree has got its roots firmly planted in WWE history, and The Bloodline as a story has dominated the company for the past several years, and it looks like that will continue for years to come given the latest group of "WWE NXT" signees. "NXT's" official X account posted a picture of the newest crop of recruits, which features Lance Anoa'i, a former MLW Tag Team Champion who has officially signed with the company.

Not only has another member of the Anoa'i family signed with WWE, but other notable names featured in the latest crop of signees include former Miami Dolphins safety Trill Williams, Elijah Holyfield, the son of legendary boxer Evander Holyfield, and Zaria, the woman formerly known as Delta who has already made her debut on "NXT" in recent weeks.

Anoa'i is no stranger to the bright lights of WWE, as he has already made a number of sporadic appearances for them over the years. He has been involved in squash matches against the likes of The Ascension and The Authors of Pain, but was most notably involved in a match with Shane McMahon on the May 27, 2019 episode of "WWE Raw" as a representative of the Anoa'i family during McMahon's feud with Roman Reigns. Anoa'i and Reigns even got to interact after Anoa'i's match with McMahon, but it could be a while before the two men interact on WWE TV in The Bloodline saga. Anoa'i will likely get to cross paths with former NJPW star Hikuleo, the younger brother of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, who has reportedly been signed to a WWE contract for some time and looks set to be on the "NXT" brand, but has yet to make his debut at the time of writing.

