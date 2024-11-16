Ex-WWE Star On Vince McMahon: 'The Entertainment Business Is A Human Trafficking Business'

Former WWE talent Low Ki, real name Brandon Silvestry, has levied some fairly harsh criticism against not only Vince McMahon, but the entertainment industry as a whole. Speaking on "That's Wrestling!," Silvestry asserted, "The entertainment business is a human trafficking business. ... it's a soft version of human trafficking." Best known for his stints in TNA and ROH, Silvestry wrestled for WWE from 2008 to 2010 under the ring name Kaval. He referenced WWE's history of manipulation and exploitation, even up through the 2000s when he was there. Silvestry clapped back at fans who dismiss ex-WWE stars as "bitter" when they badmouth the company, suggesting they "don't want to see themselves as being complicit in their operation." He also vaguely suggested being privy to information related to Ashley Massaro, though he did not go into specifics.

"You're gonna start hearing about the stuff that went on in the 1980s. The 1990s ain't any better," he said. "Now you get to the 2000s and you got stuff that's a little closer to today's modern world, especially with the women who were involved, like Ashley Massaro. Ohhh, somebody's gonna be mad at somebody ... [because] it looks like accountability could be on its way to all of them."

Massaro alleged in a 2016 lawsuit that she was "drugged and sexually assaulted" when the company made one of their morale-boosting trips to the Middle East in 2006. The lawsuit stated that certain WWE executives like John Laurinaitis were aware of Massaro's claims, but did nothing. The more recent Janel Grant allegations have renewed interest in Massaro's 2016 case, along with WWE's ring boy scandal from the '80s. According to a lawyer in the ring boy case, the sum of these accusations could amount to federal racketeering charges against Vince McMahon.

