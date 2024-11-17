Former WWE Star Says Bray Wyatt Had 'Main Event Energy,' Wanted To See Him In Japan

Bray Wyatt will go down as one of the most creative minds in the history of WWE. His ideas for characters, stories, and moments were unlike anything the company had seen before. Because of that, some of Wyatt's ideas didn't land as well as some may have originally thought. Low-Ki got to witness Wyatt during his formative years, as they both appeared on the same season of "WWE NXT." Low-Ki was asked on "That's Wrestling!" if Wyatt had that creative spark back then, and he believes that there was always something there.

"His energy was a main event energy, it's that simple," Low-Ki said. "He wasn't afraid at his size. He was young, but he wasn't afraid which made it more appealing, and at his size, his personality was larger than his body. So there was a clear indication that was going to advance, to what degree? You know that's always dependent on the decision makers. But from a traditional sense, I would have loved to see him in Japan before WWE. Only because that would have been a worldwide phenomenon at a different level, and it would have been his creativity as opposed to being influenced by the WWE."

Wyatt tragically passed away in August 2023 after suffering a heart attack that was triggered by an earlier COVID-19 infection. However, his influence can still be felt in WWE to this day thanks to the introduction of The Wyatt Sicks stable, which is led by Wyatt's real life brother Bo Dallas, and includes the last remaining member of the original Wyatt Family group, Erick Rowan.

