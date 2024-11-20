AEW's MVP Reflects On Swerve Strickland's Growth As A Wrestle

Ever since MVP arrived in AEW, he has had his eye on Swerve Strickland. Strickland chose to side with Prince Nana over The Hurt Syndicate, leading to a feud between both parties. Speaking on "AEW Close-Up with Renee Paquette," MVP opened up about watching Strickland develop into one of the biggest stars in the business, but that there are still some things he needs to eradicate from his game in order to grow even more.

"I like Swerve Strickland. I've wrestled Swerve Strickland. I've watched him grow and evolve since he was a skinny kid doing flips for no reason," MVP said. "Through the years I've watched him grow and evolve. I've watched him mature, and when we first decided that we were going to put our unit together, he was that fourth person that I wanted. Swerve has a problem though, and that he still has some maturing to do, and he still doesn't understand the business, and I think that's the problem with a lot of the younger talent. They're caught up in 'this is my art, this is my passion.' It's a business, it's about money, at the end of the day. There's no feelings and emotions, it's about money."

MVP rounded off by saying that all he wanted to do was educate Strickland and make him understand that, if he focused on what is important in the wrestling business, he could be one of the greatest of all time. However, until he understands that, The Hurt Syndicate will continue to keep their eye on Strickland to see if he finally blossoms into the man they believe he should be.

