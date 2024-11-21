Kurt Angle Gives Vince McMahon 'Most Of The Credit' For The Success Of WWE

Vince McMahon's legacy has been tarnished by the controversy he's been involved with across the past few years, but the disgraced executive is still responsible for some of wrestling's most iconic characters and happenings. Some wrestlers, like WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle believe all their success is due to McMahon.

Advertisement

"Nothing surprises me when it comes from Vince McMahon," Angle said during an interview with "Sports Illustrated" recently. "Despite everything going on in the world with Vince today, what he was able to do is to take this family-owned company, that was in a region, the North-East region and make it a world phenomenon."

Angle further described McMahon's vision as "short of incredible" and pointed out how McMahon turned WWE into a multi-billion-dollar empire.

"If it weren't for Vince McMahon," Angle stated, "there probably wouldn't be a WWE today."

Angle feels that few compare to McMahon from a creative standpoint, but he believes that WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque has a solid handle on things since McMahon's resignation earlier this year.

Advertisement

"Nobody's Vince McMahon and nobody will ever be Vince McMahon, but you know Triple H? He knows the business pretty damn good. Paul Heyman? He knows the business pretty damn good," Angle noted. "Vince McMahon may be done, but the business is not done."

McMahon is currently awaiting the results of a federal investigation into former employee Janel Grant's accusations of sexual assault, harassment, abuse, and trafficking during her time working for McMahon. He and his wife Linda are also the subject of a new civil lawsuit regarding the thirty-plus year "Ring Boy Scandal," which also involved alleged human trafficking.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Sports Illustrated" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.