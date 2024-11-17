AEW's Jim Ross Assesses Marina Shafir's Role In Jon Moxley's Death Riders

The Death Riders have made it their mission to shape AEW in their own image, but while Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and PAC have steamrolled nearly everyone they have encountered, Marina Shafir has made it known that she can go toe-to-toe with virtually any man or woman on the AEW roster. WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross is a big fan of Shafir, and while speaking on his "Grilling JR" podcast, he explained why the Moldovan native is a key to making the faction work.

"Marina is a key element to that whole package," Ross said. "I'm not saying she's the key element, but she is a significant contributor, and a key — an element, an important element to that whole unit. It's an interesting addition, it's timely. She's been waiting around for her opportunity since who knows when, and I think the role she's in right now is really perfect for her. So that's a good job booking, a good job of writing." Ross noted that he would like to see Yuta's role be defined a little better as he feels like he could be a fantastic "chicken s**t heel" if given the chance.

Moxley will get the chance to assert even more dominance on AEW on November 23 when he headlines the Full Gear pay-per-view. He will defend the AEW World Championship against Orange Cassidy in what will be the rubber match between the two men. Moxley dethroned Cassidy at All Out 2023 to become the AEW International Champion, but Cassidy got his win back at Full Gear 2023 by defending the AEW International Championship after Moxley was dethroned by Rey Fenix a few weeks earlier.

