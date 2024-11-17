TNA's KC Navarro Cried After Wrestling These Former WWE Stars

Last month, TNA Wrestling confirmed KC Navarro as the latest addition to its roster, with a multi-year contract signed. So far, Navarro's TNA run has brought about an alliance with former TNA Digital Media Champion AJ Francis. As revealed on "Busted Open Radio," it's also brought about some tears of joy for Navarro, specifically when he wrestled a pair of former WWE stars at TNA's 2024 Victory Road event.

"I remember after the match with the Hardys, I came back and I had tears in my eyes. [TNA producer] Tommy [Dreamer] was like 'Good job, kid! Are you crying?' And I'm like, 'Bro, that was just so cool. I can't believe that really happened.'"

The match in reference pitted Navarro and Francis (together known as First Class) against Matt and Jeff Hardy, whom Navarro greatly looked up to during his childhood. The Hardy Boyz ultimately walked away with the win at Victory Road, but Navarro walked away with a dream fulfilled.

Elsewhere, Navarro received an opportunity to wrestle TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler, in tag team action on "TNA Impact" last month. According to Navarro, this too served as a surreal moment for him.

"When I wrestled Nic, it was kind of like, 'Wow.' It didn't hit me until I got back to my hotel room and I was like, 'Wow. I wrestled Dolph Ziggler tonight. I loved Dolph Ziggler. That's so crazy.' A lot of my style, the way I sell and everything, I studied Nic for years, just to the little things. So to be in the ring with him and be able to do that, I have those moments sometimes where I'm just like, 'Wow.'" Looking ahead, Navarro now craves a singles match with Nemeth.

