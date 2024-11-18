Allie Reflects On What She Misses Most About Being In AEW

It has been over a full year since Allie, formerly known as The Bunny, and AEW parted ways. The Canadian star was one of the original members of the roster who joined the company back in 2019, and is still fondly remembered by long-time fans of the promotion. She recently did a virtual signing with "Captain's Corner" where she was asked about her time in AEW, to which Allie revealed what she actually misses the most about being #AllElite.

Advertisement

"I miss the crew and I miss the people the most. I was a lucky girl. I became really friends with Scorpio Sky. I would never probably have [become] friends with him had I not gotten signed. He's still one of my good friends. I feel lucky. I feel lucky that I was there from the beginning, but I feel even luckier and blessed that I got to meet so many amazing people and become friends with them."

Allie also revealed that she was incredibly blessed to be a day one talent in AEW. She also said that all of the talent she met in the company, as well as the people she got to reunite with from other companies like TNA, were the true highlight of her tenure in Tony Khan's promotion.

Allie only wrestled a total of 21 matches in 2022 and 2023 for AEW as her career had been plagued by injuries, resulting in her taking a hiatus from wrestling following her exit. She was best known for her work alongside The Butcher and The Blade, the latter being someone who is not only dealing with his own injury problems at the time of writing, but is also married to Allie in real life.

Advertisement

Please credit "Captain's Corner" when using quotes from this article, and thanks to Fightful for the transcription.