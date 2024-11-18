WWE's Xavier Woods Recalls New Day's 'Rough' Start Ahead Of Group's 10-Year Anniversary Celebration

When all is said and done with The New Day, they will be considered one of the greatest groups in the history of WWE. Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods are nearing the 10-year mark of being a faction, having won plenty of titles along the way. In the spirit of reminiscing, Woods told TVInsider about how the group's early days were extremely difficult.

"At the onset, I'll be honest, we were definitely nervous with the direction we were asked to go. The main thing that drew us to doing it anyway was we believed if we were together, then we could figure out how to make what we were given work. For us, it has always been three guys just trying to pull their weight and show everyone around them we could help the company that we could help a segment or pair great with wrestlers. We felt like Swiss Army Knives, and we could do anything. All we needed was to have those minutes on TV to show people that. In the beginning, it was rough. People weren't feeling it like we hoped they would."

After a failed run as positive babyfaces, New Day turned heel and continued to preach the power of positivity, which ultimately became the move that made them one of the most popular teams in the business, with a total of 12 Tag Team Championships, Big E and Kingston both winning the WWE Championship, and Woods winning the King of the Ring in 2021 as some of their most notable accolades. The group will be honored with a special episode of "WWE Raw" to commemorate their decade-long run, which will be officially announced in the coming weeks.

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and thanks to TVInsider for the transcription.