WWE Star Xavier Woods Shares New Day's Favorite Non-Wrestling Moments

With The New Day having such infectious personalities, Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods have become some of WWE's go-to performers when it comes to appearing on non-wrestling shows. Woods in particular has appeared on some of the biggest shows on American television in recent years, and during a recent interview with TVInsider, he revealed which one was his personal favorite.

"Definitely 'Wheel of Fortune,' that was a crazy huge one for me because it was something my parents watched, even Grandma. I just heard them talk about it and how excited they were about me doing it. That was top for me." In terms of what The New Day have done as a group, Woods cited Nickelodeon's "Double Dare" as the one he remembers most fondly, but nothing could compare to when the former WWE Tag Team Champions all starred in the same movie together.

"We also did this Netflix movie called 'Escape the Undertaker.' It's the three of us at his house trying to steal his urn essentially and we are now mad he is trying to catch us. Doing stuff like that has been awesome, especially it's not something you think about when you're a kid and want to be a WWE superstar. When you're six, you just think about winning a title, the music, pyro, and travel everywhere. Then you get into it, and I realize I wanted the brotherhood. That brotherhood really led me to doing a lot of things I don't know if I would had the chance to do otherwise."

While a date is not officially confirmed at the time of writing, The New Day's 10th anniversary as a group will be celebrated on an upcoming episode of "WWE Raw," which was recently announced by "Raw" general manager Adam Pearce.

