WWE Stars Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch & More Will Compete On Celebrity Family Feud

This Sunday, 10 WWE stars will appear on "Celebrity Family Feud," with five of the company's men facing off against five women (via Twitter). The men's team is set to include WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Dolph Ziggler, and New Day's Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E, with the women's team consisting of Becky Lynch, Bayley, Natalya, Liv Morgan, and Alexa Bliss.

Both Big E and Bliss have been absent from WWE programming for different reasons, and this weekend's appearance will give fans a chance to see the popular stars for the first time in quite a while. Bliss last appeared at this year's WWE Royal Rumble in January, where she unsuccessfully challenged Bianca Belair for the "WWE Raw" Women's Championship. Bliss recently announced that she and her husband Ryan Cabrera are expecting their first child, likely revealing the cause behind her absence.

As for Big E, the former world champion broke his neck while taping the March 11, 2022 episode of "WWE SmackDown." The injury occurred during a match against Ridge Holland, though Big E has since made it very clear he bears no ill will toward Holland. As of earlier this month, Big E stated there was no timetable for his return to the ring.

This won't be the first time WWE stars face off on the popular game show. Last August, WWE stars The Miz and Rey Mysterio, along with the families, competed on an episode of "Celebrity Family Feud." This time around, all 10 competitors are active members of the company's roster.