WWE Stars To Compete On Celebrity Family Feud

Rey Mysterio and The Miz are set to face each other this Sunday, August 28, but it won't be in a WWE ring.

The WWE Superstars and their families will be on "Celebrity Family Feud," with host Steve Harvey, according to ABC 4. Team Mysterio consists of Rey, his wife Angie Gutierrez, their kids Dominik Mysterio, and Aalyah Gutierrez, and Daniel Mallory, who is a friend of the family. They are competing for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Team Miz includes Miz, his mother Barbara Pappas, his father George Mizanin, his cousin Don Mizanin, and his mother-in-law, Majolain Martin. Team Miz's charity is Connor's Cure.

The in-ring rivalry between the Mysterios and Miz recently escalated to WrestleMania 38, where Miz teamed with Logan Paul and defeated Rey and Dominik. Currently, Rey and Dominik are feuding with The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Finn Balor). The faction's former leader Edge recently sided with the Mysterios, and during this past Monday's episode of "Raw," Edge defeated Priest.

Also on this past Monday's 'Raw," The Miz was dragged away by Dexter Lumis during his match against AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley. Miz was teaming with Ciampa.

Mysterio and Miz aren't the only wrestlers to compete on "Celebrity Family Feud." Last year in July, AEW stars Jungle Boy and Peter Avalon, Ring of Honor World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Dalton Castle, and RJ City were part of David Arquette's team.

"Celebrity Family Feud" will air on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. The second part of the episode will see teams led by pro sports legends Orel Hershiser and Kurt Warner go head to head for charity.