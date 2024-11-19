Sheamus Again Falls Short Of Major Career Goal When WWE Raw Title Match Ends In DQ

Bron Breakker retained his Intercontinental Championship during against Sheamus during "WWE Raw" after being ambushed by Ludwig Kaiser. The "Celtic Warrior" was once more challenging for the one title he needs to become a WWE Grand Slam Champion on Monday night, and almost looked to have succeeded in that quest after landing a knee strike on the champion but only for a nearfall. He then sought to finish things with the Brogue Kick, only to be interrupted by a spear from Breakker, but had enough awareness to roll out of the ring as to not get pinned.

Breakker then broke into a sprint from one side of ringside looking to land a "super spear" to Sheamus on the other, but was met by an interfering Ludwig Kaiser with a lariat. As the bell rung for a disqualification, Kaiser turned his attention to Sheamus, landing a running dropkick to send him into the steel steps. Kaiser was earlier encouraged to stand on his own two feet by Gunther, and now he has pushed himself into the Intercontinental title picture.

Kaiser and Sheamus have often fought throughout this year, stemming from the latter's career goal pitting him against Gunther during his reign. They fought over an opportunity at the title in September, both ultimately losing as Braun Strowman secured the win, and two weeks ago Sheamus earned momentum in a singles win over Kaiser before laying down the challenge for Breakker last week.

