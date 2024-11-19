WWE Hall Of Famer Rey Mysterio Announces His Father Has Died

WWE star Rey Mysterio has announced that his father Roberto Gutierrez has died.

The "WWE Raw" star disclosed on social media that his father died on November 17, 2024, thanking him for the life he provided him and his family. In his touching tribute posted on Instagram, Mysterio said that his father was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and sibling, and that he took several of his attributes from him.

"Father: thank you for giving me the life I have. You did more than set the example of how to love & maintain a strong marriage and father 4 boys, you were the example and passed every single time until your death with flying colors. Excellent husband, loving father, beautiful grandfather, incredible son & brother, and amazing father in law. You checked every list on the box and can honestly say my majority trates I picked up from you. You fought until the very last minute and know that you biggest fear was leaving Moms behind, but I can assure you that she will not be alone and we will always look out for her," said Mysterio.

The WWE legend concluded by saying that his father will always be loved and that he won't be forgotten.

Mysterio's parents were born in Mexico but later moved to the U.S., where the WWE star was born in San Diego, California. The family, though, moved back to Tijuana, Mexico, when Mysterio was 8, due to his father's job in the city. Mysterio has previously revealed how he used to cross into the U.S. every day to attend school.