Melina Wishes These Former WWE Stars Were Acknowledged More Than They Are

Over the last few decades, there has been a seismic shift in terms of how women are viewed within the pro wrestling industry. Countless female wrestlers contributed to that shift, and not all of them are adequately recognized for their hard work. Speaking in a recent interview with MuscleManMalcolm, former WWE star Melina shared her thoughts on some of the women who should be celebrated more often.

Advertisement

"Some 'GOATs' out there, like a Jazz or a Lisa Marie — [they] aren't acknowledged," Melina said. "Even like Molly Holly, she should be acknowledged more than she has. Ivory should be acknowledged more than she has been."

Continuing to discuss Ivory, Melina pointed out that the retired performer's career began in the famous GLOW promotion during the 1980s, and she was one of the few wrestlers to eventually make the move from GLOW to WWE. Melina referred to Ivory as a "trailblazer" for advancing women's wrestling during a time when the performers were largely used as attractive valets for male wrestlers.

Melina's praise for her fellow WWE stars came while discussing whether or not she may ever return to the promotion. Though Melina stated that she would like to wrestle a few more matches, she doesn't necessarily see a place for herself on WWE TV, with the company devoting the vast majority of its time to today's performers.

Advertisement

In addition to serving as the former onscreen manager for Johnny Nitro and Joey Mercury, Melina is a former five-time world champion in WWE, with her various reigns taking place from 2007 until 2011. Melina received her WWE release later that year, but continued wrestling on the independent circuit. She has made several cameo appearances since her departure, including in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble, where Melina was almost immediately eliminated by Sasha Banks.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit MuscleManMalcolm with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.