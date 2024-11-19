Jeff Jarrett Says This AEW Star Has The Opportunity To 'Sink Or Swim' At Full Gear 2024

This Saturday, Daniel Garcia will challenge Jack Perry for the TNT Championship at Full Gear, looking to capture his first ever AEW gold. Opportunities for Garcia to win singles gold haven't come easily, but he has performed well when given the chance, despite not being victorious. His attempt to defeat Will Ospreay for the International Championship this past July, as well as his match against MJF for the AEW World Championship last year are great examples of Garcia's work ethic and capability of being a true contender, but he has yet to deliver when it counts. Ahead of Full Gear, AEW star Jeff Jarrett provided his thoughts on Garcia's title opportunity against Perry, questioning on "My World" if Garcia will finally be able to prove himself.

"Let me just lay this out here, I'll make it very short and sweet, Mr. Garcia has an opportunity to sink or swim, it's that simple. What will he do? I am gonna tune in. He has an opportunity, can he deliver?"

Garcia's most recent attempt to capture the TNT Title was against Christian Cage at Revolution earlier this year, but he failed to defeat the leader of The Patriarchy after Nick Wayne interfered and helped Cage retain his championship. Perry's title reign currently sits at 142 days, and is just 44 days away from breaking Darby Allin's record as the longest-reigning TNT Champion in AEW history.

