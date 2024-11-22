WWE NXT's Arianna Grace Recalls Her Training Getting Derailed By COVID-19 Pandemic

WWE star Arianna Grace began her wrestling training in 2018, meaning she was just finding her footing when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020. Appearing on fellow "WWE NXT" star Nikkita Lyons' podcast, "The Lyons Den," Grace described how the pandemic stopped her from taking bookings as an independent wrestler just getting her start.

"COVID ruined everything," Grace said. "We were on lockdown, [in a] state of emergency for two years, which means you can go to the grocery store and the hospital. Technically, if they catch you anywhere else and you're not going to the grocery store or the hospital, you're getting a fine. They were coming to our doors, making sure we were home."

Thankfully for Grace, she had a lifeline in the form of an exclusivity contract with WWE. According to the wrestler, after a 2019 tryout, she signed a two-year contract with the company that would allow her to continue working independent dates as long as she didn't sign with any other major promotion.

"The state of emergency was lifted [and] I got in my little, dinky Fiat, and I drove from Canada to Florida, manifested a tryout, got my tryout in three months, and got signed," Grace continued. "That's where I've been since."

Since beginning her WWE career in early 2022, Grace has become a recurring player on "NXT," as well as making appearances as part of the company's partnership with TNA Wrestling. That's notable because her father, former WWE star Santino Marella, currently works at TNA, allowing Grace to appear onscreen alongside him for the first time earlier this year.