SmackDown GM Nick Aldis Addresses Desire For In-Ring Action, Possible WWE Match

Nick Aldis has fit exceedingly well as the General Manager of "WWE SmackDown," with many fans applauding his straightforward approach and blunt style. However, some of the WWE audience might've been unaware that Aldis boasts nearly 20 years of in-ring experience before joining the blue brand, as he spent most of his wrestling career competing in TNA and various indie promotions. On "Insight," Aldis was asked if he's at peace with his in-ring career and if he'd be ready to hang up his boots.

"All honesty? No. I would like to lace them up. I don't care if it's on a regular basis, but I've earned it — once. I don't know. If it was one more time, so be it. Like I said, I feel like I meet the criteria to be on that canvas at least once." Due to his onscreen feud with Adam Pearce, fans have speculated that Aldis could find interest in fighting the "WWE Raw" GM for his first match back. However, Aldis also revealed that he's refrained from asking for a match due to fulfilling the responsibilities of his current role, but is ready if WWE decides to have him step inside the ropes.

"Look, it gets asked all the time by everyone except me. I have never once said, 'Hey, what about me? Could I wrestle?' Because I don't need to. If and when the time comes, it'll be what they want and it will hopefully be the right time. I just told them that if you want to do that, I'm ready."

