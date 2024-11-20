AEW's Powerhouse Hobbs Identifies What's Missing In Wrestling & His Role

Powerhouse Hobbs made his surprise return to All Elite Wrestling on the November 6 episode of "AEW Dynamite" after being sidelined for over six months with a serious knee injury. During his time away from the ring, Hobbs was able to examine some of the holes in his own game, and in the wrestling business in general, and during a recent interview with Uproxx, the former AEW TNT Champion gave some insight into what fans should expect from him going forward.

"I'm going to start bringing my life into my character, the things that I hate, the things that I love," Hobbs said. "I'm just going to show everyone how much more intense I can be, how destructive I can be, how I don't give a s**t at times who's in my way. In the end, this business, there only can be one. It's going to come to a point where I'm going to show everybody that it's all about me. They're either going to be with me or be against me. It doesn't matter. They boo me, I'm just going to start tearing everything up in front of them, and I think that's what wrestling is missing a little bit. That one guy who makes people afraid, but they want to see him kick someone's a**. I feel that it's time to bring it out."

Hobbs is undefeated since returning from injury, but his biggest test will come this Wednesday on "Dynamite" when he will take part in an all-star eight man tag team match. He will team with Will Ospreay, Mark Davis, and Ricochet in an attempt to cause some serious damage to The Don Callis Family's Brian Cage, Lance Archer, Kyle Fletcher, and the AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita.