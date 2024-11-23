Former ECW Star Says It Would Have A Women's Division If It Was Around Today

WWE rolled back the years for the November 6 episode of "WWE NXT," which took place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, a building best known for being the home of ECW in the '90s. While the ECW nostalgia was running wild throughout the show, the "NXT" women's division owned the night as they were given both the show opener and the main event.

One ECW legend in attendance was Francine, who, during her time in ECW, wasn't as fortunate as today's WWE stars since the promotion didn't have a women's division. During a recent edition of her "Eyes Up Here" podcast, she believes that if ECW was around today, the company would have a women's division.

"We didn't have a women's division, so that's a difference right there. Like, we didn't have that women's wrestling that they do now. If ECW was still around, you have to adapt with the times, so I'm sure Paul [Heyman], or whoever else would be running in it in 2024, would have to start using female wrestlers, because, I mean, it's the trend right now. They main evented the show, it's hot, people loved to see the females work," said "The Queen of Extreme."

Despite ECW not having an official women's division, the female members of the company did get physical from time to time. The most famous example took place in 1997 when Beulah McGillicutty defeated Bill Alfonso, in what was one of the bloodiest matches in ECW history. It was also the match that saved Alfonso's job as he had reportedly been helping WCW poach some of ECW's talent, with his performance against McGillicutty good enough for Paul Heyman to keep him around.

