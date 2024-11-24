WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff Describes The Only Times It Was 'Difficult' On Screen

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff was undoubtedly one of the most controversial people during the Monday Night Wars and didn't shy away from the camera or being front and center in front of thousands of fans. Bischoff had to deal with insults, threats, projectiles thrown at him, and disdain from fans who did not separate the on-screen character from the real-life person playing a role.

Advertisement

While speaking on "No-Contest Wrestling" podcast, he was asked if being booed was difficult for him to handle.

"No. The only time it got difficult is when they weren't booing loudly enough," Bischoff answered. "As long as I could get the crowd to hate me and want to see me get my ass kicked, that means we're making money and we're doing things right. So, yeah, no I didn't mind it at all. The more, the better."

A long-standing observation in pro wrestling has been the importance of fan reaction. Faces should be cheered, and heels booed, but at times those wires get crossed. The biggest fear for wrestlers, as some have stated, is fans not reacting to what they are doing. Bischoff said that as long as there is a reaction in some capacity, something is being done right by the performer.

Advertisement

"Easy E" discussed how his children responded to him being disliked by fans.

"It was hard for my kids to understand how much their father loved being hated, and it wasn't until they got to go to, like, Disneyland and nice vacations and they went, 'Oh, okay I get it. He gets paid for being an ass,'" he joked.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "No-Contest Wrestling" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.