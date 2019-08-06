Roman Reigns was recently a guest on SPORT1 in Germany, and during the discussion, he opened up about his status amongst the WWE fan base. Although he used to get booed by a portion of WWE fans, the response when Reigns comes out nowadays is mixed with plenty of cheers.

"I don't care [how they respond]. They paid their money, their hard-earned money, to get to the show," Reigns explained. "They can do what they wanna do. Everybody's situation is different and we enjoy every way our fans are expressing themselves. As long as you make noise, it doesn't matter to me if it's cheers or boos. The last thing I want is silence - fans sitting on their hands or, 'Anyone want some popcorn?' That's bad for a performer.

"I've always had the ability to rub people one way or the other. As long as that continues - heavy cheers, polarizing reaction, heavy boos - I'm all for it."

One WWE star that inspires a heavy reaction from the WWE fans is current WWE RAW Women's Champion, Becky Lynch, who he shares the cover of WWE 2K20 with. With a daughter of his own growing up alongside Reigns during his journey in WWE, Roman is willing to do whatever it takes to promote empowering women like Lynch.

"[Words to describe Becky Lynch are] undeniable resilience. She's cut from a different cloth. She brought the fresh air that the world's been waiting for. Her rise, the journey she's been on, it's been many years with all kinds of adversity, injuries, career-threatening injuries. That shows the passion, the drive, that never-say-die attitude.

"I respect that and as a father to a little girl, I think I should do everything in my power to help promote that and add to the awareness of what our women do. They are killing it. We've got main eventers for days in our women's locker room as well: The Horsewomen, Ronda Rousey, everybody. They did something special and I'm really interested in seeing how they maintain, how they continue to push, to progress, to take everything to new heights, to trailblaze like nobody has before."