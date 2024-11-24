WWE NXT's Jaida Parker Discusses Her Influences

"WWE NXT" star Jaida Parker has named an ECW legend as one of the stars that influenced her pro wrestling career.

Parker, during a recent interview with "WWE Die Woche," named the likes of Jazz, who made a name for herself in ECW, as a wrestler who had an impact on her, while also comparing the veteran star to WWE's Jade Cargill.

"Jazz from ECW. I would love to meet her, I love her matches," Parker commented. "I took my style from [her]. Not my whole style but like I picked from her ... because nobody was messing with her during that time, at all. She was a freak of nature, just like I call Jade [Cargill] a freak of nature.

The young WWE star also pointed out the qualities that Jazz had that drew her towards her character.

"[Jazz] was hardcore to the point. The only way you could beat her is if you beat her down but at that same time she's still going to come back for more," Parker continued. "I love that from her, and I'll be picking little things from her every now and then."

Jazz intermittently appeared in ECW from 1999 until its 2001 closure, before debuting for WWE at that year's Survivor Series pay-per-view. She walked into WrestleMania 18 and 19 as the WWE Women's Champion, retaining the title at the former event.

Parker also said that she has studied the work of Eddie Guerrero and Shawn Michaels, using them as influences on how to be an entertaining heel.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "WWE Die Woche" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.