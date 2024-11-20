WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report: 11/18/24

"WWE Raw" has yet to reach over 1.6 million viewers since the beginning of the NFL season, with "Monday Night Football" on ESPN negatively impacting the red brand's numbers since the beginning of September as usual. However, "Raw" was able to stay above the 1.5 million mark this past Monday, after suffering back to back weeks under 1.4 million and posting two of their lowest numbers for total viewership this year.

Advertisement

According to Wrestlenomics, "Raw" averaged 1,516,000 viewers and a 0.49 in the key 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the previous week, total viewership decreased slightly by 3% while staying even in the 18-49 demo. "Raw's" overall viewership and average 18-49 demo rating compared to November 2023 are relatively similar, with both declining by 4%, but there's been a slight increase in both categories over the last four weeks. As mentioned earlier, "Raw" went head-to-head with "Monday Night Football" on ESPN between the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys, which pulled in 16,990,000 viewers and finished #1 on primetime cable in the 18-49 demo. "Raw"s first hour ranked #5, while its second hour ranked #6, defeating both "The Voice" on NBC and "The Neighborhood" on CBS.

Advertisement

"Raw" also delivered the return of Rhea Ripley, who was sidelined after suffering a fractured right orbital socket. The video of her surprise arrival on WWE's YouTube channel, "Rhea Ripley returns as WarGames challenge awakens chaos," is the most watched segment from the show, with 875,000 views so far. "Raw" is less than a month away from moving to Netflix in January, and following the streaming service's latest live event, headlined by Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, drawing over 60 million viewers, it's possible "Raw" can build on this momentum and attract a larger live audience than on cable.